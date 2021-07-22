Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PPG Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.83. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ Q1 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 30.53%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PPG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $195.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.75.

NYSE PPG opened at $159.77 on Thursday. PPG Industries has a 52 week low of $105.94 and a 52 week high of $182.97. The stock has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 55.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,067,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,963,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671,397 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $688,857,000 after buying an additional 172,399 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $646,570,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,940,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $590,435,000 after buying an additional 100,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,437,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $366,184,000 after buying an additional 16,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.