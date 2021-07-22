Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for People’s United Financial, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:PBCT)

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of People’s United Financial in a report issued on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for People’s United Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.36.

People’s United Financial stock opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. People’s United Financial has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $19.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBCT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 10.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,125,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 4,390.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,626 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,745,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 7,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $138,169.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 162,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,349.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David K. Norton sold 148,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $2,681,535.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 183,870 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,369.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 252,852 shares of company stock worth $4,613,659. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.48%.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

