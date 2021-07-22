Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for PacWest Bancorp Boosted by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for PacWest Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securiti analyst B. King now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.90. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.43 EPS.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PACW. Truist boosted their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW opened at $41.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $46.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $654,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,036.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.