Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Raised by Analyst

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for ManpowerGroup in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.89 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.69. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.17 EPS.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist raised their price target on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ManpowerGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

Shares of MAN stock opened at $109.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ManpowerGroup has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $125.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.13.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.11) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,109,000 after acquiring an additional 31,063 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 571.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 133,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,828,000 after buying an additional 113,198 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 14,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 125,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,296,000 after purchasing an additional 39,023 shares during the period. Finally, Skba Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,341,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is 68.66%.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.