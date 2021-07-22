Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for International Business Machines Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:IBM)

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of International Business Machines in a report released on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.60 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.72. Wedbush also issued estimates for International Business Machines’ Q4 2021 earnings at $4.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.96 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.16 EPS.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 37.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.22.

Shares of IBM opened at $141.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. International Business Machines has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The stock has a market cap of $126.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.1% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 14,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 20,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

