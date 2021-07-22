Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:GNTY)

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a report issued on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.78. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Guaranty Bancshares’ FY2021 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GNTY. Raymond James assumed coverage on Guaranty Bancshares in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of GNTY opened at $34.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.23. Guaranty Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.98 and a fifty-two week high of $41.28. The stock has a market cap of $413.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 32.33%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNTY. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 232.7% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 323.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 48.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

