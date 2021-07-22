Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for FB Financial Co. Cut by Truist Securiti (NYSE:FBK)

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of FB Financial in a report released on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.79. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for FB Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. FB Financial had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 15.97%.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upgraded FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.50 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on FB Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FB Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

Shares of FB Financial stock opened at $38.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.47. FB Financial has a twelve month low of $23.64 and a twelve month high of $49.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.80%.

In other FB Financial news, Director James W. Ayers sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $102,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,116,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,014,318.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 10.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,505,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 36,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 7,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.01% of the company’s stock.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit.

