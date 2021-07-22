Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $6.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $6.33. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $1,800.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q4 2021 earnings at $6.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $25.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $7.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $8.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $8.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $31.82 EPS.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,602.00 to $1,646.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stephens upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,723.65.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,755.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,445.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.41, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.35. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $1,094.93 and a one year high of $1,778.29.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $1,580,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth approximately $4,616,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,841,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 238.1% in the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,472,000 after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total value of $2,571,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,996,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,309 shares of company stock valued at $19,365,245. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

