Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Champion Iron Limited Issued By Raymond James (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Champion Iron in a report issued on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s FY2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Get Champion Iron alerts:

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$396.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$406.30 million.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CIA. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Champion Iron to C$8.40 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Laurentian lifted their price target on Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.40 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Champion Iron from C$6.30 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Champion Iron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.83.

Shares of CIA opened at C$6.17 on Wednesday. Champion Iron has a 52-week low of C$2.45 and a 52-week high of C$6.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.42, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of C$3.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71.

Champion Iron Company Profile

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.