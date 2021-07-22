Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Increased by Analyst

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.16. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.31 EPS.

MMP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Shares of NYSE:MMP opened at $46.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.53. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.12. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $32.61 and a 12-month high of $53.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 34.70%. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $476,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,221.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMP. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $450,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 124,459 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 146,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 64,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 137,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after acquiring an additional 13,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.56% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

