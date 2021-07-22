Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:PEAK)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report released on Monday, July 19th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.41. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $446.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PEAK. Argus raised their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.23.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $36.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $36.37.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEAK. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $30,706.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,166.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 73.17%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

