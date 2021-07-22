Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Cut by Raymond James

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) – Equities researchers at Raymond James reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cameco in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.01). Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.81 million. Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. Cameco’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.

CCJ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Cameco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cameco from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $17.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of -288.12 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 8.21. Cameco has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $21.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Cameco by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Cameco by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in Cameco by 221.6% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

