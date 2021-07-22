Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Raised by Analyst

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) – Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ardelyx in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.35) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.36). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ardelyx’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wedbush cut Ardelyx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on Ardelyx from $6.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ardelyx from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.34.

NASDAQ ARDX opened at $1.93 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Ardelyx has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $9.23.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 812.17% and a negative return on equity of 78.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ardelyx by 66.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Ardelyx by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ardelyx by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ardelyx by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Ardelyx by 0.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 672,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of kidney and cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

