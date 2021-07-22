Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) Issued By Raymond James

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) – Stock analysts at Raymond James raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Newmont in a report released on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.91. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.38 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.84 EPS.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont (TSE:NGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.93 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.84 billion.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NGT. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Newmont to C$105.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.38. Newmont has a 52 week low of C$68.76 and a 52 week high of C$95.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$82.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$60.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.691 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.35%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.