Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Newmont Co. Issued By Raymond James (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) – Analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Newmont in a research note issued on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.75. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 10.18%.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NEM. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Newmont has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.41.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $60.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.28. Newmont has a 52 week low of $54.18 and a 52 week high of $75.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.37.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $390,542,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Newmont by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,698,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,767,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,774 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Newmont by 13.7% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,130,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $972,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,966 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 24.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,631,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $580,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 4.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,677,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,391,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,904. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 13,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $879,798.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,397,951. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,840 shares of company stock worth $3,827,064 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.71%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

