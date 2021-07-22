Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pyxis Tankers Inc. provides marine transportation. The Company offers transporting refined petroleum products such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, fuel oil as well as other liquid bulk items, including organic chemicals. Pyxis Tankers Inc. is based in Maroussi, Greece. “

Shares of PXS stock opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.85. Pyxis Tankers has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of -0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The transportation company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 22.30% and a negative net margin of 37.86%. The company had revenue of $5.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 million. Research analysts expect that Pyxis Tankers will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altium Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 20,257.9% in the 1st quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 2,035,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 2,025,793 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pyxis Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 350.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 20,049 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 1,311.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 390,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 362,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.33% of the company’s stock.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers, Inc is an international maritime transportation holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of product tankers. It also involves in the seaborne transportation and shipping of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. The company was founded by Valentios Valentis on March 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

