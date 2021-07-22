Pyrk (PYRK) Hits Market Cap of $63,806.25

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One Pyrk coin can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pyrk has traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar. Pyrk has a market capitalization of $63,806.25 and $4,292.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006118 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 46.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000029 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000103 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000463 BTC.

About Pyrk

Pyrk (PYRK) uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. Pyrk’s official website is www.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official message board is forum.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Buying and Selling Pyrk

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pyrk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pyrk using one of the exchanges listed above.

