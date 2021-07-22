PVH (NYSE:PVH) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.150-$1.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.12 billion-$2.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.14 billion.PVH also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.500-$6.500 EPS.

PVH traded down $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $101.01. 2,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,454. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $47.21 and a fifty-two week high of $121.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 122.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.37.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. PVH had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PVH will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PVH from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PVH currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.05.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

