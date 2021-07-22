Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Purple Innovation Inc. designs and manufactures products which include mattresses, pillows and cushions, using its patented Hyper-Elastic Polymer(R). The Company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional retail partners and third party online retailers. Purple Innovation Inc., formerly known as Global Partner Acquisition Corp., is based in Alpine, Utah. “

PRPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded Purple Innovation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Purple Innovation from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist decreased their price target on Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley upped their target price on Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.82.

Purple Innovation stock opened at $26.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Purple Innovation has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $41.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,616.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.82.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 91.36% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.25 million. The firm’s revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $224,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,274 shares in the company, valued at $558,946. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 15,534 shares of company stock valued at $451,396 over the last quarter. 24.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 29,340 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at $903,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 5,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 554,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,269,000 after buying an additional 53,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

