Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,986 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Purple Innovation were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,637,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,432,000 after buying an additional 870,818 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,431,000 after buying an additional 1,389,589 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,368,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,317,000 after buying an additional 14,413 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,241,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,295,000 after buying an additional 24,830 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 10,139.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,183,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,451,000 after buying an additional 1,171,703 shares during the period. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Purple Innovation news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $224,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,946. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 15,534 shares of company stock valued at $451,396 over the last ninety days. 24.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPL opened at $26.16 on Thursday. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $41.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 2,616.00, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 91.36% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.25 million. The firm’s revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRPL. TheStreet downgraded Purple Innovation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Purple Innovation from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley upped their price target on Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.82.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

