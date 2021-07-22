Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) Trading Up 14.5%

Shares of Pure Gold Mining Inc. (CVE:PGM) were up 14.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.28 and last traded at C$1.26. Approximately 619,505 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 684,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.10.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PGM shares. Pi Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Pure Gold Mining from C$2.60 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Haywood Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Pure Gold Mining from C$2.00 to C$1.30 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pure Gold Mining in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Pure Gold Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Laurentian set a C$2.50 price objective on shares of Pure Gold Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.16.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.20, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.50. The company has a market cap of C$498.71 million and a P/E ratio of -12.74.

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,700 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

