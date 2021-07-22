Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,105 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Excalibur Management Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 62.7% in the first quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 7,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $1,644,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 103.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,432 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,425.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $168.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.89. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.13 and a 52 week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

