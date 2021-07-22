Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,100 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Airgain were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Airgain by 6.5% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Airgain by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Airgain by 135.9% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Airgain by 180.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Airgain by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

AIRG opened at $18.56 on Thursday. Airgain, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.97 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.70. The company has a market cap of $195.62 million, a P/E ratio of -92.80 and a beta of 1.23.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $17.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Airgain, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value-added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

