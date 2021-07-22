Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,100 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Airgain were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Airgain by 6.5% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Airgain by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Airgain by 135.9% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Airgain by 180.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Airgain by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.
AIRG opened at $18.56 on Thursday. Airgain, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.97 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.70. The company has a market cap of $195.62 million, a P/E ratio of -92.80 and a beta of 1.23.
Airgain Company Profile
Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value-added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.
