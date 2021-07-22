Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,000 Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Firestone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 66.7% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of VOE opened at $139.74 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $97.09 and a 12-month high of $146.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.91.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

