PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target Cut to $72.00

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an equal weight rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered PulteGroup from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered PulteGroup from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.21.

Shares of PHM opened at $52.85 on Monday. PulteGroup has a 52-week low of $37.71 and a 52-week high of $63.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.44.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 13.14%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 11.89%.

In related news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $88,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,794.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in PulteGroup by 149.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 285.3% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 68.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

