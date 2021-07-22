Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) CEO Glendon E. French III Sells 25,000 Shares

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $968,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of LUNG stock opened at $38.39 on Thursday. Pulmonx Co. has a 12-month low of $35.81 and a 12-month high of $69.48. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 17.07 and a quick ratio of 16.22.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LUNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Pulmonx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. initiated coverage on Pulmonx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Pulmonx in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Pulmonx by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,192,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,522,000 after purchasing an additional 459,500 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in Pulmonx by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 937,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,860,000 after purchasing an additional 473,521 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pulmonx by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 916,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,939,000 after purchasing an additional 66,313 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Pulmonx by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 717,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,838,000 after purchasing an additional 348,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Pulmonx during the 1st quarter valued at $27,590,000. 59.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

