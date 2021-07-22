PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC

Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,926,796 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 536,715 shares during the period. PTC accounts for approximately 13.7% of Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $265,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of PTC by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,993,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,096,000 after acquiring an additional 34,873 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of PTC by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,358,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,657,000 after acquiring an additional 602,850 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,629,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PTC by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,338,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,922,000 after acquiring an additional 56,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of PTC by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,076,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,136,000 after acquiring an additional 69,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on PTC in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

Shares of PTC traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $147.54. 11,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,923. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.36 and a 1-year high of $149.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.93, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.51.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. PTC had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $461.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $36,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

