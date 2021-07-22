Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Provident Financial were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Provident Financial by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 692,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,706,000 after purchasing an additional 55,080 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Provident Financial by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 15,061 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Provident Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 307,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 8,076 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Provident Financial by 97.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Provident Financial by 78.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 65.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provident Financial stock opened at $17.18 on Thursday. Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $18.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.12 million, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Provident Financial had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.

