Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Sets New 12-Month High at $47.95

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.95 and last traded at $47.84, with a volume of 2369 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.72.

PTGX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.35 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.99.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 224.79% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. On average, research analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $5,227,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 40,844.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 42,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 42,887 shares in the last quarter. Birchview Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $259,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $2,872,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $57,000.

Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

