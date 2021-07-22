ProSiebenSat.1 Media’s (PBSFY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PBSFY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:PBSFY opened at $4.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $5.61.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. ProSiebenSat.1 Media had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 13.20%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1479 per share. This represents a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE operates as an entertainment player with e-commerce business. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales and Commerce. The Entertainment segment offers entertainment whenever, wherever and on any device. The Content Production & Global Sales segment combines the international TV production and distribution business with the global digital studio, Studio71 under the umbrella of Red Arrow Studios.

