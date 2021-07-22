ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) PT Set at €28.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) received a €28.00 ($32.94) target price from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 67.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on PSM. Morgan Stanley set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €10.60 ($12.47) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €17.50 ($20.59) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €19.93 ($23.45).

Shares of PSM opened at €16.71 ($19.65) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.95, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 12 month low of €8.19 ($9.64) and a 12 month high of €19.00 ($22.35). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €17.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

