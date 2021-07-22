ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Share Price Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $42.54. ProShares Ultra Silver shares last traded at $41.77, with a volume of 820,509 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGQ. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 23.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

