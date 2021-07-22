PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Shares Acquired by Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd increased its stake in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 330.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,938 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,319 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s holdings in PROS were worth $4,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in PROS by 70.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 30,043 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in PROS by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,349 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in PROS by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 593,133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,113,000 after buying an additional 5,912 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in PROS by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 15,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in PROS by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PRO stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.40. 1,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,968. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -25.15 and a beta of 1.69. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.55 and a 12-month high of $51.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. PROS had a negative return on equity of 55.89% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $61.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.40.

In related news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 2,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $105,190.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,198 shares in the company, valued at $5,080,176.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,146 shares of company stock worth $2,095,492. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

