Prologis (NYSE:PLD) PT Raised to $124.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $108.00 to $124.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.29% from the stock’s current price.

PLD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.21.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $126.90 on Tuesday. Prologis has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $128.87. The firm has a market cap of $93.88 billion, a PE ratio of 61.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.53.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Prologis will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

