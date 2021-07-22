Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $138.00 to $143.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Prologis traded as high as $128.85 and last traded at $128.46, with a volume of 59114 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $126.78.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PLD. TheStreet raised Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Prologis from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.21.

Get Prologis alerts:

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 41.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 66.32%.

About Prologis (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.