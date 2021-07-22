Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.460-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $529 million-$535 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $525 million.Progress Software also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.810-$0.830 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on PRGS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progress Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $46.20 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.26. Progress Software has a 1 year low of $34.05 and a 1 year high of $49.23.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $129.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.99 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Progress Software will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 26.12%.

In other Progress Software news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $33,194.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

