Profund Advisors LLC Sells 110,190 Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 86.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,883 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 110,190 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RIG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Transocean during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,448,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Transocean by 14.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,655,965 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $176,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249,748 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Transocean by 180.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,847,798 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $20,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763,847 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Transocean during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,864,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Transocean during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,526,000. Institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on RIG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.89.

In related news, Director Perestroika bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $4,510,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Saint Victor Diane De bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $41,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 4,010,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,061,800. Corporate insiders own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RIG opened at $3.87 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 3.66. Transocean Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $5.13.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.71 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 9.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 22, 2021, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater and 10 harsh environment floaters.

