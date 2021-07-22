Profund Advisors LLC Invests $91,000 in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,398 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRST. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

NASDAQ:TRST opened at $33.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $653.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.19. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a twelve month low of $25.25 and a twelve month high of $41.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.08.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 9.45%. As a group, analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is 50.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST).

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.