Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Bought by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 88.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $872,000. Prana Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1,398.4% in the first quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 633,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,987,000 after purchasing an additional 591,262 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 526,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,555,000 after purchasing an additional 9,569 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $35,095,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 47.8% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.09.

In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $1,480,632.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,885,414.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PFG opened at $63.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.63. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.03 and a 1 year high of $67.97.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 12.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.39%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

