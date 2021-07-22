Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 38.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,062,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,287,730 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $80,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 17,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FLS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.57.

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $41.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.78. Flowserve Co. has a 12-month low of $25.87 and a 12-month high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.82.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $857.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.29 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.98%.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

