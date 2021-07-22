Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $97.95 Million Stock Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,005,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 68,593 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Exponent were worth $97,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Exponent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exponent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Exponent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new position in shares of Exponent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exponent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO opened at $94.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.87 and a beta of 0.31. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.42 and a 52-week high of $102.42.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.81 million. Exponent had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 24.63%. As a group, analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

In other news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $284,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,426.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

