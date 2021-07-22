Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $90.43 Million Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,048 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $90,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,453,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,794,112,000 after buying an additional 137,973 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,374,446,000 after buying an additional 363,926 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,033,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,195,768,000 after buying an additional 35,401 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 898,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $526,615,000 after buying an additional 25,360 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TDG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $673.14.

NYSE:TDG opened at $648.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $645.78. The company has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.63. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $418.02 and a twelve month high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.42, for a total transaction of $7,709,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total transaction of $26,580,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,475,081.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,835,440 in the last 90 days. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.