Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $87.79 Million Position in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,494,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,423 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 12.04% of Lumber Liquidators worth $87,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Lumber Liquidators by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Lumber Liquidators by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 49,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Lumber Liquidators by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 51,159 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Lumber Liquidators by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 409,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,292,000 after purchasing an additional 130,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lumber Liquidators by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after acquiring an additional 65,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LL opened at $18.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $550.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.50. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.45 and a 12-month high of $35.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.12 million. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 30.68%. Lumber Liquidators’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Lumber Liquidators news, Director Joseph M. Nowicki acquired 6,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.94 per share, for a total transaction of $150,199.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,397.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LL. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, water-resistant vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand.

