Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Stake in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,139,272 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 2.64% of Independent Bank Group worth $82,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the first quarter valued at $55,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 32.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the first quarter valued at $110,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.38.

Shares of IBTX opened at $69.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.10. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.76 and a 52-week high of $80.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $148.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.57 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 31.36%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This is an increase from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.28%.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

