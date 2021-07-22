Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 2,181 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,428,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 2.07% of Houlihan Lokey worth $94,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 62.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,363,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,708,000 after buying an additional 522,299 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,562,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 7.1% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 384.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 26,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 6.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HLI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Houlihan Lokey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.17.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $752,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 540 shares in the company, valued at $40,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,923 shares of company stock worth $2,445,675 over the last three months. 27.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HLI stock opened at $83.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.01. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.09 and a 12 month high of $83.52.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.37 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 37.23%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

