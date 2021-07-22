Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) to report $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.86. Prestige Consumer Healthcare also reported earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $237.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

PBH stock traded down $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $52.44. 1,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,869. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $1,158,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 95.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 415,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,321,000 after purchasing an additional 202,796 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 51.6% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $878,000.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

