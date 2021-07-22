Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Issues Earnings Results

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 34.42% and a return on equity of 14.49%.

Preferred Bank stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.82. 56,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,679. The company has a market cap of $900.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.51. Preferred Bank has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $69.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Preferred Bank from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised Preferred Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Preferred Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

