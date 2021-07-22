Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Issues Earnings Results

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 34.42% and a return on equity of 14.49%.
Preferred Bank stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.82. 56,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,679. The company has a market cap of $900.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.51. Preferred Bank has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $69.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.69%.
About Preferred Bank
Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
