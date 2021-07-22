Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC Sells 8,781 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 283,925 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,781 shares during the quarter. Wix.com comprises approximately 4.1% of Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC owned about 0.51% of Wix.com worth $79,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hound Partners LLC boosted its position in Wix.com by 7.3% during the first quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 285,142 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $79,617,000 after purchasing an additional 19,468 shares during the period. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 25.0% in the first quarter. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,981,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 170.9% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 17,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after acquiring an additional 11,331 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 11.7% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 300,304 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $83,851,000 after acquiring an additional 31,403 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the first quarter valued at about $3,490,000. 85.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Wix.com from $420.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $339.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.18.

Shares of Wix.com stock traded up $6.75 on Thursday, hitting $304.07. The stock had a trading volume of 11,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,150. The company has a 50 day moving average of $274.46. Wix.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $213.12 and a twelve month high of $362.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.16 and a beta of 1.40.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 87.95% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

