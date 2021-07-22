PowerPool Hits Market Capitalization of $29.35 Million (CVP)

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. PowerPool has a market cap of $29.35 million and $1.90 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PowerPool has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PowerPool coin can now be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00002776 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00049751 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003101 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00014457 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.13 or 0.00851963 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006296 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

About PowerPool

PowerPool is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,735,120 coins. The official website for PowerPool is powerpool.finance . PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

