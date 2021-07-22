Potrero Capital Research LLC Purchases 261,190 Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Potrero Capital Research LLC grew its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) by 1,431.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 261,190 shares during the quarter. Sibanye Stillwater accounts for approximately 1.2% of Potrero Capital Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Potrero Capital Research LLC’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $4,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBSW. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 236.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. 6.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sibanye Stillwater currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

SBSW stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,435. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $20.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.60.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

